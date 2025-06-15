China: A global threat to human rights? Ken Roth and Emily Feng

Former head of Human Rights Watch Ken Roth interviews journalist Emily Feng on identity and human rights in Xi´s China.

Emily Feng is an award-winning Chinese American journalist who spent a decade reporting from China and Taiwan. In 2022, Feng was barred from returning to the Chinese mainland and labelled a “race traitor” for her journalism.

Her recent book, Let Only Red Flowers Bloom: Identity and Belonging in Xi Jinping’s China, tells the human stories of resistance and rebellion against the Chinese state’s vision of a unified national identity.

In this episode, Ken Roth and Emily Feng examine Xi Jinping’s past, exploring what distinguishes his style of authoritarianism and how this affects human rights both within China and globally.