Has democracy failed in Israel? Fatima Bhutto & Yuli Novak

Yuli Novak is an Israeli political activist and human rights defender.

For five years, Novak led Breaking the Silence, an Israeli organisation which uses anonymous testimonies from ex-soldiers to reveal the crimes committed by the Israeli military. In 2022, she fled the country after finding herself the target of a vociferous campaign led by Israeli politicians, who labelled her a traitor.

Novak is currently the executive director of B’Tselem, an Israeli NGO that documents human rights violations committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In the third episode of Reframe, Fatima Bhutto interviews Yuli Novak on the nature of Israeli militarism and what it means to be a human rights defender in Israel after October 7.