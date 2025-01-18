Doctors on the front lines in Gaza – Dr Victoria Rose & Fatima Bhutto

Victoria Rose is a British senior plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has been on two medical missions to Gaza since October 7, 2023.

In this interview of Al Jazeera’s new series Reframe, author and journalist Fatima Bhutto speaks to Victoria Rose about the devastating effect of the war on the healthcare system in Gaza, including severe lack of food, specialist doctors, medical supplies and difficulties in access for international aid groups.

During her time in Gaza, Victoria Rose worked around the clock and close to 90% of her cases were children. She tells us about the extreme injuries she saw and the psychological effects of the war.