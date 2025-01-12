Do boycotts against Israel work? Fatima Bhutto & Omar Barghouti

Omar Barghouti is co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, a grassroots Palestinian movement inspired by the South African anti-apartheid struggle.

One of the most prominent Palestinian human rights defenders, Omar has been recognized internationally for his campaigning. In 2017, he received the Gandhi Peace Prize for his work.

In the first interview of Al Jazeera’s new series Reframe, author and journalist Fatima Bhutto speaks to Omar about the history of Palestinian non-violent resistance and its legacy and effectiveness in defending Palestinian rights.

Omar also speaks about how the unprecedented international solidarity with Palestinians is affecting BDS as Israel continues its war on Gaza.