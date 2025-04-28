Washington “just wants a deal” in the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia declares a 72-hour ceasefire. Rachel Rizzo assesses if peace is possible after Trump’s Vatican talks with Zelenskyy.

Russia has declared a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8. But is peace possible? Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, assesses whether a deal is within reach after Donald Trump’s Vatican City talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy.