Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Navigation menu
caret-left
Donald Trump
What’s behind the ban on transgender women in sports?
A visual guide to Trump’s tariffs
Why did Trump sanction the ICC?
The view from Ciudad Juarez
Why is Trump so obsessed with Gaza?
caret-right
Toggle Play
Will the ICC be "yet another victim buried in the rubble of Gaza?"
Quotable
Will the ICC be “yet another victim buried in the rubble of Gaza?”
Published On 8 Feb 2025
8 Feb 2025