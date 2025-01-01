International community has left Gaza’s children to freeze and starve

“Already we have lost seven lives, six of them infants because of the freezing weather that we are witnessing. Thousands of the tents were flooded. Regarding the hospitals, it’s full of patients injured, daily they are receiving tens of cases most of them children. We called so many times for the UN to call Gaza Strip as a famine zone due to the shortage of basic needs. We are witnessing in our medical points so many severe malnutrition on the children and the problem is the failure of the international community.”