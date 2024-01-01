Skip links
Skip to Featured Content
Skip to Content Feed
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
War on Gaza
US Elections
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Ukraine war
Economy
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Quotable
About the show
Commentary and analysis of major events by a single individual, contextualised in 60 seconds.