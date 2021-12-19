Forest Stewards: Paying it Forward

“How do we keep trees and carbon in the ground?”

At COP26, rich countries pledged $12bn to save the world’s forests by 2030, though the details are unclear. But what if there’s already a way to do this that also pulls CO2 out of the air?

Al Jazeera’s Colin Baker looks at what’s being done in the ground to protect our forests, and explains why it pays to put a dollar value on trees.