Sudan: At starvation’s edge
Life for displaced Sudanese families is precarious.
In war-torn Sudan, millions are on the brink of mass starvation as aid agencies issue urgent warnings of an impending humanitarian crisis. The need for immediate food and medical supplies is unprecedented. Yet, as the US significantly cuts vital funding, the global humanitarian system faces its greatest challenge.
Pinch Point examines the interplay of politics and geography affecting aid efforts in Sudan.
Published On 27 Mar 2025