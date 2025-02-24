Lebanon’s Legacy: Massacres, War & Occupation

How the past continues to affect the country’s present and future.

With a new president and new prime minister, a new chapter is being written for Lebanon. A new story many hope will signal real change. There are few places on Earth where politics and geography collide more catastrophically than they have in Lebanon. As various countries have vied for influence, the Lebanese people have repeatedly faced the consequences. Pinch Point delves into how the past continues to affect the country’s present and future.