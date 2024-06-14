Video Duration 04 minutes 26 seconds
The Narrative War
Has the major pinch point of the Middle East shifted?
Israel has always depended on the US for political and military support. These days, that support looks a lot more conditional. Now, as more countries recognise the state of Palestine, and arrest warrants are sought after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, Pinch Point explores whether Israel is on a collision course with geography, international politics and the law.
