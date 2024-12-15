Video Duration 06 minutes 36 seconds
Israel’s expansion ambition
Does the growth of Israeli settlements and military expansion threaten a viable Palestinian state?
The number of Israeli settlers are now growing at a rate faster than Israel’s overall population, despite the fact that settlements are considered illegal under international law. Israel is also expanding its military operations beyond the occupied West Bank. The concept of a Greater Israel could not only have significant regional implications but also deal a severe blow to any hope for a viable Palestinian state.
