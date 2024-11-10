Video Duration 04 minutes 38 seconds
The EU Migration Pact
Irregular migration into the EU has become the political football of the 21st century.
Irregular migration into Europe is a complex and urgent issue driven by conflicts, economic struggles and human rights abuses in migrants’ home countries. To help things run more smoothly, the EU introduced the Pact on Migration and Asylum. However, it’s faced some political pushback, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing member states’ compliance with domestic pressures.
Published On 10 Nov 2024