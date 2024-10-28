Video Duration 05 minutes 07 seconds
Trump vs Harris: Where they stand on Iran
US-Iran Relations
Israel and Iran have been caught in a cycle of retaliation for months, but tensions skyrocketed in October, raising fears of an all-out battle.
Iran has vowed to “use all available tools” in response to Israel’s recent attack.
Meanwhile, Tehran is also monitoring the upcoming US elections.
Pinch Point analyses the views of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Iran and their implications for US-Iran relations.
