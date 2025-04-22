The Endgame

People & Power examines whether the forced transfer of Palestinians is Israel’s ultimate goal.

As soon as he came to power, United States President Donald Trump echoed calls for the Palestinians’ massive displacement outside their homeland.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced nearly two million Palestinians since October 2023. And with calls by some Israeli politicians to permanently expel Palestinians from the Strip, fear is growing of yet another forced population transfer. An Israeli minister has even called the current war the “Gaza Nakba”, referring to the forced displacement of Palestinians in 1948-49.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army and settlers are waging a less visible but equally dangerous shadow war. People & Power delves into the history of Palestinian displacement and asks whether population transfer is Israel’s ultimate goal.