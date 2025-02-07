People & Power explores the role of Lebanese citizens in the absence of the state.

Lebanon is struggling with yet another humanitarian crisis following Israel’s two-month-long war, which has displaced more than a million people. With no functional government during the conflict, the Lebanese people had to rely on community solidarity and decades of nongovernmental efforts to survive.

People & Power looks at how various sectors of Lebanese society stepped up to support a traumatised population seeking refuge on the streets of Beirut and in the mountain villages.

We captured the tireless efforts of common citizens offering shelter to displaced people during the war. As a ceasefire came into effect, many remained unable to return to their homes, which have been reduced to rubble, leaving them dependent on the solidarity shown in this broken nation. Frontline of Care looks at how Lebanon’s civilians are doing what their government cannot.