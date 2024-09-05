Kosovo: The Making of a State – Part 1

People & Power examines Kosovo’s post-war journey of nation-building amid domestic tensions and international pressure.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of NATO’s intervention in Kosovo, this documentary explores the region’s post-conflict landscape, from historical context to present-day challenges.

Amid ethnic tensions and security concerns highlighted by a recent attack, the film examines efforts towards reconciliation, minority rights and combating extremism. Through interviews and human stories, the film delves into the lingering scars of war, the destabilising role of external actors, and the ongoing struggle for peace and stability.