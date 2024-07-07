The International Criminal Court: Fit for purpose?

People and Power asks whether the ICC, established to investigate and try those accused of the world’s worst crimes, is capable of fulfilling its role.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002, seeks to hold to account those guilty of some of the world’s worst crimes.

Supporters say it deters would-be war criminals, bolsters the rule of law, and offers justice to victims of atrocities.

But it has only had 11 successful convictions in nearly a quarter of a century, having spent nearly $2bn. The United States, China, and Russia are not its members, and many African governments say its prosecutions single out Africa.

Now, as the world waits to see if the ICC will issue arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Hamas, we ask whether the court is fit for purpose.