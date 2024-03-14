The Sacrifice Zone

People and Power travels to Zambia to investigate one of the world’s worst ‘sacrifice zones’.

Around the world, tens of millions of people live in so-called “sacrifice zones”, areas which have become permanently impaired by environmental degradation, mostly due to pollution from heavy industry. One of the worst such sacrifice zones is in Kabwe, Zambia.

Here, 220,000 residents live close to an old lead and zinc mine which operated for almost a century. Although the mine closed in 1994, many residents say their children are now suffering from the effects of lead poisoning, and are seeking compensation.