Social Media and the UK Riots

People & Power investigates the role of social media in the recent UK riots.

On July 29, three young girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, a town located on the northwestern coast of England. They were taking part in a dance workshop when a 17-year-old male armed with a knife walked into the building and attacked those inside.

Soon after the attack, false reports that the assailant was a Muslim migrant gained traction on social media platforms. The anger spilled onto the streets, resulting in the worst riots the United Kingdom has seen in more than a decade.

People & Power investigates the role of social media and how online platforms have been used to spread disinformation and hate.