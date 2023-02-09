Big Oil’s Big Lies: How the industry denied global warming

More than 40 years ago, the world’s largest and most profitable oil companies began to understand the effects their products were having on our climate. Their own scientific research told them so – well before it became common knowledge.

But for the next four decades – time we could have better spent transitioning to greener forms of energy – they sought to discredit and downplay evidence of global warming and the calamities it would lead to; wildfires, rising sea levels, extreme storms and much else besides.

In this two-part investigation, a team of Swiss filmmakers examines the oil industry’s relentless campaign to deny the reality of climate change.