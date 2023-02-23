Drones and the Future of War
Do military drones pose a dystopian threat?
The war in Ukraine has seen a proliferation of aerial drones for both surveillance and combat.
The military advantages of these relatively cheap systems are obvious – especially for a force taking on a more conventionally powerful foe – and there is nothing so useful to a soldier as knowing what lies over a hill.
But does the increasing sophistication of the technology point to a future in which artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons also become commonplace? And if that happens – what ethical questions might it raise?
For People and Power, filmmakers William Davies and Rory Challands went to find out.
Published On 23 Feb 2023