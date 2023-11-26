A Crude Mistake?

People & Power investigates what major new oil projects in Uganda mean for the country, its people and the environment.

In this documentary, People & Power investigates what major new oil projects in Uganda mean for the country, its people and the environment.

As nations gather for COP28, one issue is expected to expose deep divisions between the Global North – largely responsible for the ravages of global warming – and the aspirations of developing countries in the South, who must deal with the consequences.

Can COP28 agree on a funding package to allow the South to both mitigate the damage and develop sustainably? And what could it mean for a country like Uganda, which is banking on major oil projects to create growth and prosperity, while facing criticism over the impact on the environment and human rights? Despite protests, drilling has commenced on two huge new oil fields on the banks of Lake Albert.

In 2023, final approval was granted for the construction of what will be the longest heated oil pipeline in the world, the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline. But will the people of Uganda gain any benefit from the controversial exploitation of their oil – and can any such profits be seen to balance out the environmental damage to the country?