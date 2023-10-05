AI and Democracy

People & Power investigates how AI-generated disinformation could threaten elections and democracies around the world.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the defining technologies of our time.

As developers and tech companies pile into AI, the limits of what computers can do are expanding dizzyingly fast. The line between fact and fiction, real and AI-generated, is now almost impossible to determine.

However, with this comes real concerns that democracies are vulnerable to a blizzard of machine-created disinformation and disruption. 2024 will see several important elections around the world. People & Power investigates whether AI disinformation could be used to shape the outcome of those votes.