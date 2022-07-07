Cracking down on the human trafficking of women in Iraq
A special police unit in Baghdad is dedicated to bringing the perpetrators of human trafficking to justice.
The trafficking of young women for prostitution is a problem across the world.
But in Iraq, it has reached such proportions that a special police unit in Baghdad is now dedicated to bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Filmmaker Simona Foltyn went behind the scenes to meet some trafficking victims and those trying to end this exploitative trade.
