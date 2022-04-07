France’s Fearful Campaign

How France’s swing to the right has altered the political landscape as its presidential election approaches.

France’s centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a fresh term in office, with the first round of voting set for April 10.

For much of the campaign, with the left in apparent disarray, his main opponents from the populist far right have been steadily gaining ground – reshaping the national conversation around immigration, economic grievances and identity politics.

Then came the crisis in Ukraine, giving Macron an opportunity to show off his international experience and altering the electoral landscape once more.

Now, as polling day approaches, it seems likely that the second runoff round of voting on April 24 will be between Macron and Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party.

So what has this complex, sometimes fearful, election revealed about the changing nature of French politics?