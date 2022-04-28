Ukraine: A City Under Siege

How civilians in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are living under daily attacks from Russian forces.

Under incessant artillery and aerial attacks, the people of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine have seen their homes and neighbourhoods destroyed and their lives turned upside down.

When Russia invaded their country on February 24, few could have imagined the brutality that would ensue or how hard it would be for civilians to survive.

Many have since fled the shattered city, but for those who remain, somehow humanity prevails.

This is their remarkable story.