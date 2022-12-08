Georgia’s future hangs on the outcome of the war in Ukraine

How the Ukrainian war is forcing the South Caucasus nation of Georgia to choose between West and East.

Georgia has a long and troubled relationship with its giant neighbour Russia, which the war in Ukraine has not made any easier.

With Russian troops occupying two of its own separatist regions, a recent influx of Russians fleeing mobilisation, and a ruling elite with what can only be described as ambiguous links to Moscow, it is not surprising that many in Georgia see the conflict as a barometer for their own future.

In this episode of People & Power, we find out why Georgia’s future may include some tough decisions, but also some big opportunities.