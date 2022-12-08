From: People & Power

Georgia’s future hangs on the outcome of the war in Ukraine

How the Ukrainian war is forcing the South Caucasus nation of Georgia to choose between West and East.

Georgia has a long and troubled relationship with its giant neighbour Russia, which the war in Ukraine has not made any easier.

With Russian troops occupying two of its own separatist regions, a recent influx of Russians fleeing mobilisation, and a ruling elite with what can only be described as ambiguous links to Moscow, it is not surprising that many in Georgia see the conflict as a barometer for their own future.

In this episode of People & Power, we find out why Georgia’s future may include some tough decisions, but also some big opportunities.

Published On 8 Dec 2022