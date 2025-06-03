Ready to unlock financial freedom?

“It’s about losing the fear of investing.”

Did you know that women already control a third of the world’s private wealth— and that number is expected to soar past 50% in the next 5 years? But how can you be part of that growth?

Now You Know speaks with Cristina Jaeger, the founder of HerFinancialFreedom. Cristina’s mission is to close the gender gap in wealth and investing and help women gain financial independence. She shares tips on how women can meet their financial goals.