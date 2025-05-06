What Iraq’s legal changes mean for women and girls

“We are really suffering from a lack of legal framework that adequately protects the rights of women and children.”

Iraq’s amendments to its personal status law have been controversial. Critics say the changes could roll back women’s rights, with serious implications for marriage, divorce, and child custody. So why has this shift happened and what does it really mean for girls and women across the country?

This week on Now You Know, we speak to Sherri Kraham Talabany, about her firsthand experience with how the country’s laws and culture have shaped the lives of women and girls, and what she thinks the latest legal changes could mean for their future.