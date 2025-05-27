Can cartoons change how you think?

“Humour is a very powerful tool and cartoons more so.”

Is laughter truly the best medicine? Pakistani cartoonist Nigar Nazar believes it might be. She is the first professional female cartoonist in Pakistan and the Muslim world and through her work has sought to address social and cultural issues through her witty and thought-provoking cartoons transforming complex topics.

This week on Now You Know, we talk to Nigar about her creative initiative that uses humour to raise awareness, advocate for change, and educate both children and adults.