What It takes to save a child evacuated from Gaza

“Children should be off limits and they are taking the brunt of this. They are the most affected in war.”

25,000 children have been injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the United Nations. And, according to The World Health Organisation, about 2,500 children in Gaza require urgent medical attention outside the territory. What does it take to help children evacuated from Gaza start their journey to healing?

This week on Now You Know we speak to Dr Lisa Thornton, a pediatric rehabilitation specialist in Qatar. She talks about the difficulties treating children who were able to evacuate from Gaza since December 2023 and the long road to recovery these children face.