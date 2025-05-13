Can skateboarding transform lives in Bangladesh?

“We kept finding her on the streets so we involved her in our skate programs.”

Can skateboarding change lives? One organisation believes it can. Bangladesh Street Kids Aid supports children living on the streets by providing essentials, education, and skateboarding lessons. With over 3 million street children in Bangladesh – many facing poverty, addiction, or exploitation – this initiative offers a lifeline, especially for young girls.

Now You Know speaks with founder Susie Halsell to learn what inspired her to start this initiative and how it’s making a difference, especially in the lives of vulnerable young girls.