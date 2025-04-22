Why one woman self-deported from the US

“Immigrants of colour encounter the idea of race and racism for the first time when they migrate to a place like the US.”

At 31, Jill Damatac made the decision to self-deport from the United States, ending 22 years of life as an undocumented migrant. Her journey began at age nine, when her family left the Philippines for the US in search of a better life. But instead of opportunity, they encountered instability, xenophobia, and an immigration system Jill describes as broken.

In this episode of Now You Know, we speak to Jill Damatac about what it means to grow up as an undocumented migrant in the US, and how that reshaped her sense of identity, belonging, and home.