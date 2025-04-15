What’s behind global femicide?

“They were already burying her when she found her daughter.”

Every ten minutes, a woman or girl is killed by someone she knows, according to the UN. Femicide is a global issue that we can’t afford to ignore. So what’s really behind it? And more importantly, how can it be stopped?

Now You Know talks to María de la Luz Estrada Mendoza, the director of a citizen watch group in Mexico. She shares powerful stories of femicide in her country. We also hear from Mariam Khan, a UNFPA representative in Türkiye, who helps us understand how deep this problem runs in all societies.