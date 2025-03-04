What happens to Palestinian women in Israeli prisons?

“There are moments where you’re sitting there and you would just try to remember how your family looks like.”

Palestinians who emerge from Israeli prisons often speak of the physical abuse, solitary confinement and terrible living conditions that they’ve endured. But is it even tougher for women?

Now You Know talks to Hadeel Shatara, a former Palestinian prisoner. She was released during the first wave of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. Hadeel shares her story and what female prisoners endure behind bars.