Fighting for Justice as a Sexual Assault Survivor in India

In India, a girl is raped every 16 minutes. To Kill a Tiger tells one survivor’s fight for justice—this week on Now You Know.

In India, a woman or girl is raped every 16 minutes, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau. “To Kill a Tiger” tells the powerful story of a 13-year-old survivor and her father’s fight to get justice for his daughter – a fight that ultimately led to the three accused being sentenced to 25 years in prison each.

On this week’s episode of Now You Know, we speak to director Nisha Pahuja who captures this battle in her Oscar-nominated documentary. We also speak to a sexual violence expert about the justice system in India, and how the lack of implementation of the law coupled with systemic barriers makes justice hard to attain.