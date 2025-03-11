How Ibtihaj Muhammad made Olympic history

“It was an opportunity to show Muslim women and girls globally what we could achieve in sport.”

Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American-Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. This achievement holds immense significance, especially given the ongoing controversy surrounding the hijab in sports.

This week on Now You Know, we chat with Ibtihaj about staying true to her identity, pushing back against discrimination, and competing at the highest level.