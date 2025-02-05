Women negotiating for peace
The ceasefire is just a pause, it won’t solve the issue.
Diana Buttu is a Palestinian international human rights lawyer who’s previously been involved in talks with Israelis. Sometimes the only woman at negotiations, she brings a unique perspective to the complex dialogue surrounding peace.
In this episode of Now You Know, Buttu shares her experiences navigating the
challenges of high-stakes discussions and offers a firsthand account of life in the occupied West Bank.
