Witches of Bucha: Ukraine’s women protecting the skies

“No one invites us here to cook borscht or make a pie. We are just here to work with weapons that kill.”

An unlikely group of fighters is on the frontline of Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. They’re called the Witches of Bucha – a group of volunteers, many of them suburban mothers, defending Ukrainian skies from drones. Their training is tough, and the stakes are high. For some, it’s a way to channel their rage. For others, it’s nerve-wracking but necessary work.

This week on Now You Know, we speak with a member of the unit about the risks these women face, why she chose this path, and what it means to her to be able to serve her country in this way.