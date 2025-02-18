AI: who’s responsible for children’s safety?

“ I miss his laugh for sure, his funniness. I also miss how gentle he could be.”

Megan Gracia says her teenage son, Sewell Setzer III, died by suicide after developing a harmful attachment to an AI companion chatbot. She has filed a lawsuit against Character.AI, accusing the company of negligence.

In this episode of Now You Know, Megan looks back on some of the warning signs other parents might find useful as they navigate this digital age. We also speak to one of her lawyers, Meetali Jain, about this unique case.