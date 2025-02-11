How to amplify African voices in the art world

“I’m all about collaborating with the girls.”

How can African art be reclaimed and re-defined so that African voices are amplified? Like in many other fields, people from the continent have been overlooked or underrepresented in the art world. So how can that change?

In this episode of Now You Know, we chat with Adora Mba from ADA Contemporary Art Gallery in Ghana. She tells us about her mission to showcase emerging African artists and reshape Western perceptions of Africa through art.