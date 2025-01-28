Gaza’s Path to Recovery Post Ceasefire

UNICEF on ceasefire and road ahead in Gaza.

On January 19, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect. But Gaza lies in ruins with at least 46,000 Palestinians killed, and two-thirds of all buildings now damaged or destroyed.

In this episode of Now You Know, we speak to Gaza-based Communications Specialist for UNICEF, Rosalia Bollen, about what a ceasefire means for Palestinians in Gaza right now, especially for the children, and what’s ahead on the path to rebuilding lives and communities.

* This episode was recorded on January 21, on day three of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Since then, Israel has killed a number of Palestinians in Gaza.