Online dating’s untold dangers

One sociologist discusses the dangers of online dating, and who the onus is on for user safety.

Online dating is one of the surest and quickest ways to meet someone. The possibilities of finding what you’re looking for are as wide as the internet search. Sometimes you find who you want, but for more and more women, swiping left has exposed them to untold dangers. Increasingly, online dating has become a space where women are being exposed to sexual violence and abuse.

This week on Now You Know we talk to Jackie Cruz, a sexual violence researcher, about how women can stay safe on dating apps.