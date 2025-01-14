Why is thyroid cancer more common in women?

One woman talks about being diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases and thyroid cancer after years of medical oversight.

After going undiagnosed for years, Ayah Jaghoub discovered she had two autoimmune diseases and thyroid cancer. She speaks to Samantha about her journey, and the years of neglect she says she experienced by the medical industry. We also talk to an endocrinology consultant to better understand thyroid issues.

On this episode of Now You Know, we want to know why it can take so long to get a diagnosis, and how thyroid cancer impacts women differently to men.