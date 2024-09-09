How to get the scoop on a prince …

We hear from Sam McAlister and how she got her scoop on Prince Andrew.

When the odds feel stacked against you, how do you come out swinging and winning? Former TV producer Sam McAlister went from working behind the scenes to hitting the headlines after securing the high-stakes interview with Prince Andrew following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In her autobiography, Scoops, and its recent Netflix adaptation, McAlister reveals how she overcame feeling like an outsider to achieve remarkable success.