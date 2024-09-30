Why aren’t we talking about endometriosis?

1 in 10 women are affected by endometriosis.

Anita Jones suffers from endometriosis, a disease that impacts more women than you may know. It is extremely painful and affects the lives of 1 in 10 women. Yet, most cases go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years. That’s what happened to TV presenter Anita Jones. She was told by doctors that her debilitating period pains were normal. Sound familiar?

In this episode of Now You Know, Anita tells us about her journey with endometriosis. We also talk to an expert who helps us understand what exactly endometriosis is and its symptoms. And did you know some women with endometriosis may experience infertility?