Video Duration 24 minutes 11 seconds
The trailblazing citizen astronaut
How to be the first…
In 2022, Sara Sabry earned the opportunity of a lifetime. She was selected from thousands of international applicants for the Space for Humanity Citizen Astronaut Program, a program that provides every day citizens from all walks of life the opportunity to go to space. In this episode of Now You Know, we speak to Sara about being the first Egyptian, the first Arab woman and the first African woman to enter space.
Published On 23 Sep 2024