Don’t touch my hair!

Why Black women’s hair is stigmatised.

World Afro Day is a time to educate and celebrate the beauty and cultural significance of afro hair. For years, natural black hair and styles like braids, locs, and twists have been discriminated against. It was considered “unprofessional” or “distracting” in the workplace and schools. But that’s changing. Big time.

In this episode of Now You Know, we speak to an international journalist about her hair journey and how she’s helping to break barriers for younger generations. We also explore how and why Black women’s hair got to be so stigmatised.